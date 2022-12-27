The institute said on its official Facebook page that its monitoring stations “recorded an earthquake 26 km southwest of Al-Tur” in South Sinai.

The institute stated that the earthquake occurred at 2:11 am on Tuesday morning, local time.

He said in a statement: “The institute received information indicating that the tremor was felt, and no information was received indicating that there had been any loss of life or property.”

According to Egyptian press reports, the earthquake was felt by residents of Cairo and a number of other governorates.