About fifty people of different nationalities, including 9 Italians, were injured after the bus they were travelling on overturned on the road connecting Suez to Cairo, Egypt, as reported by the Egyptian newspaper ‘Ahram’. Specifically, among the injured there are, in addition to the Italians, 21 citizens of Russian origin, 11 Turks, three Egyptians and two English. All were immediately transferred to the medical center in Suez, most of whom are slightly injured. The causes of the accident are not yet clear.

“The Italian Embassy in Egypt, in agreement with the Farnesina, immediately took action and is following the case of the bus accident involving several Italians. The Italian Consul in Egypt is on his way to Suez for assistance. Minister Antonio Tajani was immediately informed. For information, contact 00201006690079”. Thus, on X, the Farnesina.