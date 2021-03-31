Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Official sources and experts in marine sciences revealed several scenarios that the Suez Canal will take during the coming period, to avoid accidents similar to the crisis of the giant Panamanian container ship “Evergiven”, which caused the closure of the most important shipping lane in the world for a period of 6 days.

An official source in the Suez Canal told Al-Ittihad that the sure scenario to be taken during the coming period is to import equipment from dredgers and locomotives that have capabilities and efficiencies higher than those in Egypt, stressing that this also includes a development plan in the course of the canal.

The source added that a plan is being drawn up by the Suez Canal Authority and presented to President El-Sisi as well as the Prime Minister to provide the necessary funds for this plan, to avoid any accidents that may be exposed to the Suez Canal.

During a press conference today in the Suez Canal, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed to quickly contract any equipment or supplies needed by the Suez Canal to run its business without hindrance, directing that all the demands of the authority be met immediately.

Giant locomotives contracted

Experts in marine sciences monitored 5 scenarios to avoid a recurrence of the delinquent ship crisis or to deal with it if it occurred, the first of which was confirmed by Major General Raban Nabil Abdel Wahab, one of the heroes of the naval forces during the Egyptian and October wars of attrition, which is a contract to purchase locomotives with stronger and greater tensile strength, explaining that The maximum Egyptian locomotives have a tensile strength of 150 tons, and that their weak tensile force increases the size of the locomotives participating in the floatation operations and causes congestion around the stranded ship.

He explained to Al-Ittihad that there are 20 locomotives that participated in the floatation of the Panamanian ship, one of which was Dutch and the other Italian did not, stressing that this number caused a jam around the stranded ship due to the low tensile strength of these locomotives.

Training of mentors

The marine expert added that the second scenario is to study the circumstances of the accident to train the guides to avoid exposure to a similar accident, by making use of methods of dealing with the floatation of the ship and anticipating the occurrence of similar accidents and how to deal with them.

Channel deepening

But the third scenario that Abdel-Wahab said is the deepening of the Suez Canal in the single corridor from the Suez area to the Bitter Lakes, and it needs a clear study and plan, and it will fully contribute to avoiding these accidents.

After 6 days of continuous work, the Suez Canal Authority succeeded, yesterday, in floating the delinquent ship and resuming navigation again in the most important course in the world.

The former advisor to the head of the Suez Canal Authority, Major General Ihab Talaat Al-Banan, agreed that this incident would push for another approach to deal with similar incidents, stressing that the necessary equipment and tugs would be provided to support navigational safety in this important course.

Establish restrictions and contract with specialized companies

He added to “Al-Ittihad” that there is a fourth scenario over the previous options, which is studying the possibility of placing restrictions on the passage of ferries of this size in the atmosphere and the fluctuations of the weather, stressing that among the scenarios is also contracting with specialized foreign companies that are present in such crises as well an option. Available, which is the fifth scenario.

Al-Banan concluded his speech by stressing that any option would be in the interest of navigation and would be provided.