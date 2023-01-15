Egypt | 38 people were sentenced to life imprisonment for the protests

In addition to life sentences, the Egyptian court sentenced dozens of people to shorter prison terms.

An Egyptian the court has sentenced 38 people to life imprisonment for the demonstrations against the country’s government, reports the news agency AP.

According to AP, among those convicted is a businessman who went into exile in Spain Mohamed Aliwhose posts on social media inspired people to demonstrate against the Egyptian government in 2019. The protests inspired by Ali called for, among other things, the President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi break up.

Mohamed Ali previously worked with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on construction projects, but in September 2019 accused him of corruption on social media.

of Egypt at that time, the police arrested hundreds of people in Cairo and other parts of the country. Many of those arrested were released, but some of them faced trial.

According to AP, 23 of those who have now received a life sentence were sentenced in absentia, including Ali. In addition to 38 life sentences, the court also sentenced 44 people to 5–15 years in prison. According to the news agency, there were also children among them. Sentences were given for, among other things, inciting violence against security forces and state institutions.

Demonstrations against the regime are quite rare in Egypt. The country has been criticized for the harsh sentences it hands out to those who participated in the demonstrations.