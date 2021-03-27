The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, revealed today, Saturday, that 321 ships are currently waiting at the entrance to the Suez Canal until the delinquent giant Panamanian container ship (Evergiven) floats.

Rabie said, in a press conference today, that the expected convoys of ships are stationed in Lake Timsah and Bitter Lakes, indicating that the dredging process is continuing in the sides of the canal to float the delinquent ship.

He added, “We have emptied the balance tanks in the ship from the water to help it float,” pointing to the expansion of drilling operations to deepen the limbs to help the ship float.

He pointed out that the accident was difficult and all that would occupy the authority was to work to float the delinquent ship, stressing that there were no injuries, deaths or pollution as a result of the accident.

The delinquent Panamanian container ship is the largest container ship in the world, with a length of 400 meters and a width of 59 meters, with a total tonnage of 224 thousand tons with a load of about 120 thousand containers.

And the delinquent ship in the Suez Canal caused the suspension of navigation in the canal since last Tuesday morning.