Egypt: During the excavation, archaeologists have found 27 coffins totaling 2500 years old. Earlier this month, 13 more burial coffins were exhumed. After that 14 other coffins from an ancient Kabistan were unearthed.

2500 years old coffin found from cemetery in Egypt

According to experts, the discovery has been done on a large scale for the first time in Sakkara province. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities issued a statement on Saturday, stating, “Initial research has revealed that these coffins were completely closed. They have not been opened since the time they were buried.” Many beautiful paintings of the wooden coffin found in the excavation can be guessed.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Dr. Khaled Al-Anani said that the discovery was announced late. Unless he has himself inspected the spot. On reaching the site of the excavation, he thanked the workers engaged in the work. He carried out the work by adopting a precautionary measure to avoid Kovid-19 under adverse circumstances. His ministry hopes ‘more revelations will be made in research’. The information of which will be given in detail by press conference later.

Excavation is being done to attract tourists

The ministry also said that the excavation work will be done further as it hopes to get more coffins by chance. Let us tell you that the tourism industry of Egypt has received a tremendous shock from the corona virus epidemic. Its intention is to promote archaeological discovery to attract tourists. The famous Giza Pyramid was reopened in July, among other archaeological sites for the common people. Tourist visa fees have been removed to attract visitors to Egypt.

