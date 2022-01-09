The Spanish Lucas Eguibar, current world champion, and Álvaro Romero finished this Sunday the second round of the snowboardcross World Cup held in Krasnodar (Russia) in the thirteenth and twenty-fifth positions, respectively.

In the round of 32 Eguíbar qualified with some comfort after finishing second in his series after the Italian Michele Godino, while Romero did the same in his, being second after Australian Cameron Bolton.

In the second round, Eguíbar comfortably won his series, while Romero was eliminated by being fourth. In the quarterfinals, Eguíbar made a great start but in the melee with Russian Daniil Donskikh and German Martin Noerl, winner of Saturday’s test, he had no luck and ended up eliminated. The feelings of the Basque, however, have been positive ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing that will begin on February 4.