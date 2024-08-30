30-year-old singer Egor Creed starred as vampire Edward Cullen from Twilight

Russian singer Yegor Creed starred as a character from the Twilight film series. He published the photo and video in Telegram.

The 30-year-old performer transformed into the vampire Edward Cullen, played by British actor Robert Pattinson. So, he applied the appropriate makeup – gave his skin a pale shade, put on dark lenses and emphasized his eyebrows. At the same time, the artist combed his hair up, making a casual hairstyle.

He was accompanied by a girl who tried on the image of the film’s main character, Bella Swan, played by actress Kristen Stewart.

