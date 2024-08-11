Egonu? Mbappè of Volleyball. Paola best in the world: Paris 2024 consecrates the star of Italian volleyball

Italy’s women’s volleyball team has erased the curse of the Games and gives the movement its first historic gold medal at the Olympics (dreaming that in Los Angeles 2028 the hour will also strike for men, this year fourth and off the podium).

With Paola Egonu as the spearhead of an amazing team and group.

Paris 2024 it ends with the consecration of the 25 year old born in Cittadella.

Top scorer with 22 points in the final won 3-0 against the United States and double award after the match: MVP and best opposite.

Paola Egonu – Photo Lapresse

She is the number one in world volleyball today, the equivalent of Kylian Mbappè in football making a parallelafter a demonstration in which he dazzled everyone with his talent, power and desire to win: from the quarter-finals against Serbia when he won the long-distance comparison against a champion like Tijana Boskovic to the semi-final where he prevailed against the very strong Turkish Melissa Vargas.

Paola Egonu MVP at the Olympics (a few weeks ago the same title also in the Nations League), she who at club level had already won a thousand trophies as an undisputed protagonist in Italy (two championships, five Cups first and foremost) and in the world (three Champions, one Club World Cup: always strictly MVP).

And that on the last day of the Games he put the exclamation point within a page of history written indelibly with the national team shirt. All under the guidance of Julio Velasco, the man who gave an extra edge to a talented team that was looking for consecration in the Five Rings. “He was very good at uniting us all and building the team that had been missing for a while,” said Paola after the Olympic triumph.

Photo Lapresse

An Italy with Egonu as star, which seems like a Dream Team and who leaves Paris with the coronation of other great protagonists of the Olympic tournament: from Myriam Sylla (best spiker together with Gabriela Guimaraes) to Anna Danesi (best central with Chiaka Ogbogu) without forgetting Alessia Orro (best setter) and Monica DeGennaro (best free).