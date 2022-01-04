The market bursts into the Italian Cup Final Four scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday in Rome. Conegliano, the team of records (76 consecutive victories), will lose Paola Egonu next season. Only the official status is missing but the Italian champion said yes to the Turkish courtship. Last year, Serbian coach Terzic’s Fenerbahce (new coach of Russia) tried, but the 23-year-old from Veneto declined the offer, which touched one million euros. This year, in addition to the new assault of Vader, the Vakifbank Istanbul of the Italian coach Giovanni Guidetti has been added. An interest that convinced Paola to consider moving to the Bosphorus with one of the strongest and most ambitious clubs in the world. That team that last month beat Egonu and Conegliano in the final of the Club World Cup.