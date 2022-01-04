Only official status is missing, but the Italian champion said yes to the courtship of the coach Guidetti. The situation of Sylla and the other Italians is also in doubt
The market bursts into the Italian Cup Final Four scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday in Rome. Conegliano, the team of records (76 consecutive victories), will lose Paola Egonu next season. Only the official status is missing but the Italian champion said yes to the Turkish courtship. Last year, Serbian coach Terzic’s Fenerbahce (new coach of Russia) tried, but the 23-year-old from Veneto declined the offer, which touched one million euros. This year, in addition to the new assault of Vader, the Vakifbank Istanbul of the Italian coach Giovanni Guidetti has been added. An interest that convinced Paola to consider moving to the Bosphorus with one of the strongest and most ambitious clubs in the world. That team that last month beat Egonu and Conegliano in the final of the Club World Cup.
Sylla and the other Italians
–
For Conegliano a nice “blow”. The Panther leadership is now looking for a solution. The most obvious leads to the Swedish Isabelle Haak, currently at the Vakifbank and first in Italy with Scandicci. But this choice, with Sylla’s possible departure from Imoco as well, forces the club to reflect on the Italian “quota” in the squad. With the free De Gennaro and the returning Fahr (who injured her right knee crusader at the European 2021), only Folie would remain, a veteran of many physical troubles and also a possible starter. At this point Santarelli’s team could let go of Dutchman De Kruijf and set their sights on another Italian central.
