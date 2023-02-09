Paola will be the co-host next to Amadeus and Morandi tonight. There is anticipation for her monologue: “I’ll talk about myself at 360°”

From our correspondent Elisabetta Esposito

Elegant, splendid, so much so that someone among the journalists in the press room upon her arrival (slightly delayed, it seems due to flight problems) yells at her: “Paola you are beautiful!”. Egonu greets, thanks and says: “I still can’t believe it, I’m so excited. I can’t wait”.

there is racism — The conversation soon moved to racism, given the words of the minister and deputy prime minister Salvini (“I hope he doesn’t make a tirade about racist Italy”). She is asked if it bothers her that someone denies that Italy is a racist country. She breathes and says, “There is no need for an answer and we all know why.” Journalists are pressing, the question is clear: is Italy racist? Here too Paola takes the right time to answer and then she lets herself go: “Yes”. Another pause. Then the Italian volleyball champion continues: “This does not mean that they are all racist or ignorant. In my opinion, it is a racist country which is improving, however. I don’t want to sound controversial or play the part of the victim, but I simply want to say how things are” . His monologue is expected quite late, just before midnight: “In the monologue I tell myself, so there will also be a part dedicated to racism. I wrote it with help. I wanted to say who I am at 360 degrees, without taking cues from special episodes”. See also Sampdoria, medical visits for Nuytinck

RETURN TO THE NATIONAL TEAM — He refers to the harsh words after his farewell to the national team (“They asked me why I’m Italian, this was my last game”), but now he seems to be taking a step back: “A return to the national team? I’m metabolising, but if c ‘is the possibility yes”. And again: “I’ve never left Italy, I chose to play in Turkey to grow up and come back here”.

no condemnation — We speak of the phrase reported by Vanity Fair in one of his interviews, “giving birth to a black child means condemning him to unhappiness”. She explains: “I have never uttered those words. I was referring to an episode prior to the pandemic, when my sister and I spoke with concern about what was happening in the US and the Black Lives Matter movement. We said to each other ‘wow, it could happen to my brother or my son”. But I don’t think that having a black child is condemning him to unhappiness, also because I am happy, indeed very happy, that sentence was an exaggeration”. See also Luis Sinisterra and Feyenoord, close to the Conference League final