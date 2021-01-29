Because the “ego” has swollen, raged, and enlarged, and has become like a mass of fire rolling on the chest of the earth, burning herbs, shedding blood, killing lives, spreading dust, spreading fire, and turning the world into crashing ocean waves, and there is no room for boats to cross to safety.

Now that the world is aware of what is happening, it has become necessary for peace-loving forces to rise, to ward off danger, and to prevent the occurrence of the flood that will not distinguish between one country or another, for everyone will be in distress, the victim of the exacerbated ego, which blinded the eyes, and the insight, and the relations between Human beings to a state of grievance, injustice, and distress.

Today there must be vigilance, and this is what the UAE always calls for. It is its endeavor, its goal, and its convictions. This is its ambition for the world to distance itself from conflicts that have no goal other than thinking selfishly and confining themselves around oneself, and everyone who says, “If I surrender and convince me what I owe My quarter ».

The UAE is waging a relentless war against wars, and against irrationality. The UAE crosses the narrow tunnel like a thread as it passes through the hole of a needle, and proceeds with optimism with generosity. Reality is to reach the truth, and the UAE’s truth is to consolidate peace in the world, protect the weak from the injustice of slanderers, and consecrate bright dreams in the hearts of people who loved life and hated wars and distress. The UAE today leads the ship of love, with all firmness, firmness, and decisiveness, the UAE today is rising With an enlightening thought, according to which mankind needs cohesion in order to survive the cracks of the land on which people walk, the Emirates is doing everything it can to irrigate the fields of life in the trail of harmony, and heal the wounds of history with the balm of continuous tender and inexhaustible springs, the UAE thanks to the intimate leadership is always seeking to heal The rift between the people of the same earth and the one sky, and its bid schedules will not stop, because realizing the importance of the world being one family under the roof of one tent is the motivation and the wheel that takes the vision of the Emirates to its steep mountains. Its shadows were removed, that reconciliation with oneself is the way to treat the dilemmas of relations between individuals, as it is between states, and when the ego becomes a flowing river, resentments disappear, ambitions are absent, and conflicts end.

The Emirates from the beginning has built these constants, and will not abandon their constants, because they are the constants that cultivate the fields of life, with the blessed palm.