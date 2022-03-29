“Today we presented a important investment plan for Takeda over the next 5 years which reinforces ours relationship with Italy and reflects our commitment to research and patient support. In particular, we are on the side of patients with rare diseases and with pathologies where there is still a need for innovation and new therapeutic options such as oncology, gastroenterology and neuroscience. THE sites in Rieti and Pisa are dedicated to the production and development of plasma-derived drugsstarting precisely from the donated plasma which has been recognized by the World Health Organization as one of the strategic resources for the next decade “. Annarita Egidi, CEO of Takeda Italyon the occasion of the presentation of the 2021-2025 investment plan for Italy of the Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda.

“Being a partner of the Italian territory and investing in these sites – added the CEO – is very important for us also in terms of support for patients with rare diseases”.