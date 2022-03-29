“Today we presented Takeda’s investment plan in Italy. The Rieti and Pisa sites are dedicated to the production and development of plasma-derived drugs. Being a partner of the Italian territory and investing in these sites is very important for us also in terms of support for patients with rare diseases “. This was stated by Annarita Egidi, CEO of Takeda Italy, on the occasion of the presentation of the 2021 – 2025 investment plan for Italy of the Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda.