Mexico City.- A group of workers threw eggs at Jesús Gilberto González Pimentel, leader of the Union of Workers of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (STPJF), after participating in the dialogue table with the Federal Judicial Council (CJF).

Once the meeting between representatives of the judicial staff and the Judiciary concluded and the latter agreed to extend the work stoppage until October 2, González Pimentel went out to the steps of the CJF building to give a message, however, he was pelted with eggs and boos.

“Comrades, I want to tell you,” the union’s general secretary managed to say. “Sold out! Sold out! Sold out! Sold out!” they began shouting at him, while throwing eggs at him.

“Out! Out! Out! Out! Out!” the workers shouted.

His words were inaudible over the shouts of the protesters. “Shut up, sir! Get out! Get out! Get out! Go home!” others demanded as they continued to throw eggs at him. Unable to speak in front of the judicial employees, the leader climbed the steps of the entrance and entered the building of the Judiciary. From the beginning of the discussion of the judicial reform, González Pimentel had a position that was not well received by many members of the PJF. At first, he said that the reform would not affect the salaries of union members and therefore ruled out the union participating in protests. Last August, a few days before the suspension of work, he announced that he would take legal action against the judges who allegedly pressured and threatened unionized personnel to support the work stoppage against the reform. The STPJF is the majority union in the Federal Judicial Branch, as it is made up of more than 32 thousand members, that is, more than 95 percent of the workers affiliated to a union organization in this branch of the union.