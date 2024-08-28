Eggs at risk of salmonella, the ministry recalls 28 batches. It’s an alarm

The Ministry of Health announced the precautionary recall of twenty-eight batches of fresh free range eggsdistributed under various brands, due to a possible risk of Salmonella contamination.

This notice has been posted in the food recalls section of the ministry’s website. Affected brands include Farmhouse Italy, Smart (marketed by Esselunga), Eggnovo, Delights from the Sun (available at Eurospin), Lactis (of Parmalat), Chiuro Dairy, Gesco, Amadori, Conad And Of the Field.

The recalled batches were produced by Cascina Italia Spalocated in the Spirano plant, province of Bergamo. Consumers are advised not to use the eggs and to return them to the point of sale where they were purchased for a refund or replacement.