The Ministry of Health has recalled several brands of fresh free-range eggs due to microbiological risks. Specifically the danger is that they have been contaminated by salmonella.

On the ministry website, in the section dedicated to the recall of food products, it is specified that the products should not be consumed or thrown away, but returned to the point of sale where they were purchased. On the Ministry of Health website the specific lots are specified, with the expiration dates. The brands involved are: Conad, Amadori, Eurospin, Smart (the eggs are sold by Esselunga), Gesco, Del Campo, Lactis, Ovonovo, Delizie dal Sole, Latteria di Chiuro and Cascina Italia.