A nest with five fossilized eggs that are approximately 80 million years old was found during the duplication work on a highway in the Minas Gerais municipality of Monte Alegre de Minas. There are two whole eggs and three fragments, similar to chicken eggs (although more elongated), six centimeters long and reddish-pink in color, and may be from crocodyliforms (ancestors of crocodiles and alligators) – which is considered more likely – , small carnivorous dinosaurs or even birds.

Exams will try to identify precisely from elements such as porosity. The nest was found in October last year by paleontology researcher Paulo Macedo, from the company Geopac Consultoria Ambiental, while he was monitoring road works, and it was only disclosed this Monday, the 22nd, when it became part of the collection of the paleontology laboratory of the State University of Minas Gerais (UEMG), in Ituiutaba.

The nest was immersed in sedimentary rocks of the Adamantina formation, with an estimated age of 80 million years, hence the supposed age of the eggs. According to the first analyses, they were possibly deposited on the banks of a river that drained the region at that time, when the environment was totally different from the savanna that exists today.

The eggs are in good condition, despite being quite delicate, with shells just 1 millimeter thick. The shells have dark spots. As two of the specimens are intact, it will be possible to research whether there are fossilized embryos in their interiors. This task will be the responsibility of UEMG, which has become their trustee and will carry out the exams.

The discovery took place during work carried out by the concessionaire Ecovias do Cerrado, responsible for managing 437 kilometers of the BR-364 and BR-365 highways, between Jataí-GO and Uberlândia-MG. At the junction of BR-365 and BR-153, the concessionaire is building the so-called "Trevão" of Monte Alegre de Minas, and it was during excavations for this work that the discovery took place.
























