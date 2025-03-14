A lot of people hesitate to eat eggs for fear that they can raise cholesterol levels and be harmful to the health of the heart. However, the results of a prospective controlled essay presented in the annual scientific session of the American Cardiology College show that for a period of four months cholesterol levels They were similar among people who ate fortified eggs most of the days of the week compared to those who did not eat eggs.

In depth

A total of 140 patients with or without high risk of cardiovascular disease enrolled in the trial Prosperitywhose objective was to evaluate the effects of eating 12 or more fortified eggs a week versus an egg -free diet (consume less than two eggs a week) About HDL and LDL cholesterolas well as other key cardiovascular health markers for a four -month study period.

“We know that cardiovascular disease is, to some extent, mediated by risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and increased BMI and diabetes. Dietary patterns and habits can have a remarkable influence on them and there has been a lot of contradictory information about whether eggs are safe or not to eat, especially for people who have or are at risk of suffering from heart disease Nina NouhraveshResearcher at the Duke Clinical Research Institute in Durham, North Carolina (United States) and main author of the study. “This is a small study, but it gives us the assurance that eating fortified eggs is fine with respect to the effects of lipids for four months, even among a population of greatest risk“

Eggs are a common and relatively economic source of proteins and dietary cholesterol. Nouhravesh and his team wanted to analyze specifically Fortified eggssince they contain less saturated fats and additional vitamins and minerals, such as iodine, vitamin D, selenium, vitamin B2, 5 and 12, and omega-3 fatty acids.

More details

For this study, patients were randomly assigned to eat 12 fortified eggs per week (cooked in the way they chose) or eat less than two eggs of any kind (fortified or not) per week. All patients were 50 years or older (the average age was 66 years), half were women and 27% were black. All patients had experienced a previous cardiovascular event or had two cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, increased BMI or diabetes. The copying criteria was LDL and HDL cholesterol at four months. Secondary assessment criteria included lipid, cardiomethabolic and inflammatory biomarkers and vitamin and mineral levels.

Patients had clinical visits in person at the beginning of the study and visits per month and for four months to take vital signs and perform blood tests. Telephone controls were performed at two and three months and asked the patients of the fortified egg group about their weekly egg consumption. Those with low adhesion received additional educational materials.

The results showed a reduction of -0.64 mg/dl and -3,14 mg/dl in HDL cholesterol (“good” cholesterol) and LDL cholesterol (“bad” cholesterol), respectively, in the group of fortified eggs. While these differences were not statistically significant, the researchers said they suggest that eating 12 fortified eggs every week had no adverse effect on cholesterol in the blood. In terms of secondary assessment criteria, the researchers observed a numerical reduction in total cholesterol, the number of LDL particles, another lipid biomarker called Apob, High sensitivity troponin (a cardiac damage marker) and insulin resistance scores in the fortified egg group, while vitamin B increased.

“While this is a neutral study, we do not observe adverse effects on cardiovascular health biomarkers and there were signs of potential benefits of eating fortified eggs that justify greater research in broader studies, since more hypotheses are generated here,” explains Nouhravesh. That subgroup analysis revealed Numerical increases in HDL cholesterol and reductions in LDL cholesterol in 65 -year -old patients and those with diabetes in the fortified egg group compared to those who ate less than two eggs.

To take into account

So,Why the eggs have had a bad reputation? Part of the confusion arises from the fact that egg yolks contain cholesterol. Experts said that a more important consideration, especially in the context of these findings, could be what people eat along with eggs, such as toast with butter, bacon and other processed meats, which are not healthy options for the heart. In this regard Nouhravesh points out that it is A good idea that people with heart disease talk to your doctor about a healthy heart diet.

This study of a single center is limited by its small size and dependence on patients’ own reports on their consumption of eggs and other dietary patterns. It was also a non -blind study, Which means that patients knew in which study group were, which can influence their health behaviors.