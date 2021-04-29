Eggs have fallen in price in Russia since the beginning of this week, said Sergei Lakhtyukhov, Director General of the National Union of Poultry Breeders, in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, retail chains have already stocked up with products on the eve of Easter, so they have reduced the volume of purchases from manufacturers. Thus, the decrease in the demand for eggs has led to a decrease in the selling price.

As Galina Bobyleva, General Director of the Russian Poultry Union, explained, producers’ selling prices have already decreased for eggs of the first and second categories by 5-10 percent.

Also, a slowdown in the growth of prices for eggs was noticed by the Ministry of Agriculture. They admitted that the cost of production will continue to decline in the near future.

According to the latest data from Rosstat, in January the average price for a dozen eggs in Russia was 75.38 rubles, in February – 77.13 rubles (an increase of 2 percent against the beginning of the year), in March – 81.33 rubles (almost 8 percent).

Earlier it was reported that last week, from April 20 to April 26, two types of vegetables rose in price in Russia: cucumbers and cabbage. At the same time, tomatoes have become cheaper. In addition, the price increased within one percent for pork, lamb, beef, sausages, canned food, milk, rennet cheeses and chocolates.