In the north of France is Alarm for eggs from domestic chicken coops, found to be contaminated by Pfaspollutants defined as ‘eternal’ because they are resistant to the major natural degradation processes. The regional health agency of Hauts-de-France has in fact recommended that the inhabitants of the Oise department not consumesea ​​these foods due to the high presence of pollutants.

A problem related to the presence of some industries in the area. It is not the first time that the presence of Pfas in eggs and chickens from domestic farms has been reported in the country across the Alps; last year the alarm had already been spread to other regions, including the Parisian one.