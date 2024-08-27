The risk of salmonella spreading is back, this time on some batches of eggs sold in supermarkets and which will now have to be returned to where they were purchased. Alongside the information on the batches, comes the appeal to consumers: “Do not consume them, return them to the point of purchase”. The risk is of microbiological contamination, in particular from salmonella. Among the brands that are involved are Cascina Italia, Smart (in the Esselunga chain markets), Ovonovo, Delizie dal Sole (sold at Eurospin), Lactis (Parmalat), Latteria Chiuro, Gesco, Amadori, Conad and Del Campo.

The Ministry of Health website reports the batch numbers affected by the recalls.

of the manufacturer, namely Cascina Italia Spa (plant in Spirano, in the province of Bergamo).

Here are the lots withdrawn:

Conad – Fresh eggs from free-range hens (batches – expiry dates: 4700609926 – 08/31/2024; 4832759926 – 09/01/2024; 4501159926 – 09/05/2024; 4679409926 – 09/07/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024; 4282789926 – 09/12/2024; 4179019926 – 09/14/2024)

Conad – Fresh eggs from free-range hens (batches – expiry dates: 4700629926 – 08/31/2024; 4832759926 – 09/01/2024; 4501159926 – 09/05/2024;

4679409926 – 07/09/2024; 4282789926 – 12/09/2024)

Conad – Fresh eggs from free-range farming without the use of ATB (batch: 4501159926 – expiry: 05/09/2024. Batch: 4679409926 – expiry: 07/09/2024. Batch: 4736619926 – expiry: 09/09/2024)

Amadori – Fresh eggs from free-range farming Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4700609926 – 31/08/2024; 4700629926 – 31/08/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024)

Conad – Fresh eggs from free-range farming Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4700609926 – 31/08/2024; 4700629926 – 31/08/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024)

Eurospin – Fresh eggs from free range Cat A

Smart – Fresh free range eggs Cat A

Gesco – Fresh eggs from free-range farming Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4179019926 – 14/09/2024; 4282789926 – 12/09/2024; 4501159926 – 05/09/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024)

Del Campo – Fresh eggs from free range Cat A

Conad – Fresh free range eggs Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4679409926 – 07/09/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024)

Conad – Fresh eggs from free-range farming Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4700609926 – 08/31/2024; 4501159926 – 09/05/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024; 4282789926 – 09/12/2024; 4179019926 – 09/14/2024)

Conad – Fresh free range eggs Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4700609926 – 08/31/2024; 4832759926 – 09/01/2024; 4501159926 – 09/05/2024; 4736619926 – 09/09/2024; 4282789926 – 09/12/2024; 4179019926 – 09/14/2024)

Amadori – Fresh eggs from free-range farming Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4736619926 – 09/09/2024; 4679409926 – 07/09/2024)

Amadori – Fresh eggs from free range Cat A (lots – expiry dates: 4736619926 – 09/09/2024; 4832759926 – 01/09/2024)

Delizie del Sole – Fresh free range eggs Cat A

Lactis – Fresh eggs from free range Cat A

Ovonovo – Fresh eggs from free range Cat A

Chiuro Dairy – Fresh free range eggs Cat A