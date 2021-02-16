Eggplants stuffed with old clothes

Ingredients: 4 aubergines; The leftovers of a stew; 3 tablespoons of tomato sauce; 1 hard-boiled egg; Olive oil; Salt; White pepper; Oregano; 3 cloves of garlic; Grated cheese

We start with the meats that have been left over from a stew (blood sausage, chicken, pork) and the vegetables (carrot, turnip, leek …) that we chop well and that we will bind with a little tomato sauce and the finely chopped hard-boiled egg. We open the aubergines lengthwise, we give the meat some diagonal cuts and we put them in the oven with a drizzle of olive oil for 30 minutes at 200 degrees. We take them out, warm them and, with a spoon, we take out the meat, being careful not to break the skin. Season with salt and pepper, sprinkle with oregano and sauté it, finely chopped, with the garlic in a frying pan. We will sauté it for a few minutes and add the chopped old clothes that we had reserved. Another few turns so that everything mixes well and we fill the half aubergines with this farce. We cover them well with grated cheese and put them in the oven on grill function, until the surface is browned. A very tasty dish of use.