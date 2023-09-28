Roasted vegetable salads are one of the best ways to introduce healthy elements into our diet in an enjoyable way. While it is true that turning on the oven has its advantages during the summer, let’s take advantage of the fact that temperatures are beginning to regulate to enjoy a little.

For this occasion, we are going to prepare a cold dish of roasted eggplant accompanied by burrata, a Chinese peanut sauce called guài wei -here is the recipe, which we published a while ago- and a little chili oil. The guài wei It is a sauce that is prepared from sesame or peanut paste, chili oil, soy sauce with Sichuan pepper, sugar and black rice vinegar. It lasts in the refrigerator for a week, and can be used in salads, hot and cold noodle dishes, soups, any steamed, grilled – or roasted, as in this case – vegetables, with chicken, fish, tofu…

We can say that the chili oil is optional, but if you don’t add it it will be like enjoying the dish at 50% of its power. If you are not able to prepare your own chili oil at home, you can always resort to the wonderful resource that is laoganma. The result is a very simple dish to prepare, which requires little effort and offers a delicious flavor in return.

Difficulty : You're going to look for the ingredients a bit, but what's more fun than that? Ingredients For 2 persons 2 medium eggplants

1 burrata of 250 g

Peanut sauce or ‘guài wèi’ to taste (the recipe is in the introduction)

2 tablespoons olive oil

Fine salt to taste

Mint leaves to taste

Chili oil to taste (optional, but recommended)

2 teaspoons roasted and chopped peanuts Instructions 1. Heat the oven to 200 ºC. Cut the eggplants in half and make diagonal cuts so that the sauce penetrates better (only through the meat, without breaking the skin). 2. Season with salt and oil and bake skin side up for 20 to 25 minutes, or until tender. 3. Meanwhile, prepare the peanut sauce or guài wèi following the instructions in the article listed in the introduction to the recipe. 4. When the eggplants are cooked, let them cool for about 15 minutes. 5. See also Rally driving Kalle Rovanperä was far from leading the World Rally Championship in Monte Carlo: “Something has to be invented” Break the burrata with your hands on the plate, place the eggplant on top and coat it with the peanut sauce and chopped peanuts. Add chili oil to taste, decorate with mint leaves and serve.

