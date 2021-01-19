He rising production cost and government limited selling price is generating concern among egg producers, who conveyed the concern to the Minister of Productive Development, Matias Kulfas. They estimate that “if this situation persists, the elimination of productive batches will continue, because the equation closes less and less and We fear a sectoral crash with job losses for March-April 2021 “.

The document signed by the president of the Argentine Chamber of Poultry Producers (CAPIA, Javier Prida, reports that the sector grew in volumes in the framework of the pandemic, hand in hand with a revaluation of this product among consumers that motivated investments. But now it faces a “bottleneck” due to the rise in costs in percentages much higher than the increases authorized by the Government.

CAPIA) warned that “for every 4,000 / 5,000 birds less in production, a job is lost, so at least 200 jobs would be lost for every million birds. A loss of between 1,200 and 1,500 jobs is estimated ”.

In the context of annual inflation of 36%, CAPIA stated that “The sale price received by the producer increased only 6% from March, with peaks in April and May of 17%, slowly decreasing until August 2020, when current prices were already around ”.

Current X-ray of the laying poultry sector (as it is called those that produce eggs).

In the same sense, they assured that “the price that producers receive for sale to supermarkets in many cases is similar to those received in October-November 2019, having from that date to the present a price recomposition authorization below 5.50%”.

There arises one of the main concerns of egg producers. They do not understand why they must face this limitation while the businesses they sell to have better margins. They indicate that “today a producer sells at a loss and intermediaries (mainly supermarkets) mark with almost 100% of margin”.

They require “a supporting price of $ 71 (it is $ 53) a dozen for the original farm egg and $ 98 (it is $ 77) a dozen for the egg that is delivered to the supermarket. (which would leave a 40% profit for supermarkets according to the maximum price list) ”.

In this context, they understand that it is necessary to “look for mechanisms that distribute the profit margins between the producer and the marketer without impacting the consumer’s pocket ”.

In the message to the Government, from CAPIA also considered “important to close the entry of powdered egg from abroad, eliminate the 4.5% tariff on shell egg exports, raise refunds to 7% of all the tariff positions of the egg sector and reduce the current VAT rate to the same level as meat and milk (to 10.5%) “.

“Imbalance between costs and prices”

The situation of this productive sector is marked by an imbalance between costs and sales prices, according to a descriptive table of the productive evolution and costs of basic inputs, carried out with official data from SENASA, Banco Nación and MINAGRI, in addition to data from CAPIA, which they sent to the minister.

There it is stated that “The sector bet on productive growth, taking their production stock to almost 47.5 million layers, achieving 5.97% more birds in production. The supply of available BB grew 42.86%. Of the available supply of BB chicks, a 33.50% more was entered into position from March to date ”.

They regret that “due to increasingly tight relationship between costs and sales prices, the elimination of productive lots grew 59.40%, reaching historical levels ”. They explain that this is due to “various factors, mainly due to the increase in corn (104.12%), soybeans (111.07%), freight cost (62.50%), labor (38.13%) ), exchange rate (40.63%), packaging (56.96%). They describe that “balanced feed impacts between 55% / 60% in the cost of a dozen eggs and has 55% corn and almost 30% soy.”

In addition, they are affected by a “great offer presented to a domestic market with reduced purchasing power, added to the loss of foreign markets (-55.56% in tons), imported egg entry (equivalent in tons to 30% of powdered egg exported in all of 2020) that has not happened since 1999 ”.

