Highlights: The price of eggs touched the sky in Nashik city of Maharashtra

People are consuming eggs to increase immunity

The traders said that the price of eggs was the first time

Boiled egg reached 12 rupees per piece in retail

Nashik

The price of eggs in Nashik city of Maharashtra is skyrocketing these days. Eggs sold for four to five rupees have now reached seven to eight rupees. In the wholesale price, the egg has reached a record breaking price of Rs 5 to 80 paise per kg, while retail has been priced from Rs 7 to 8 per nugget and boiled egg is being sold at Rs 8 per egg wholesale. What has happened is that suddenly the demand for eggs increased so much and the price of eggs reached the seventh sky.

Effective in increasing immunity

In fact, a large number of corona patients are still beginning to be found in small towns of Maharashtra. In such a situation, increasing your own immunity is the most effective solution. For more protein in the body, eggs have been described by doctors including gym trainers as good in their advice. The same egg is also considered effective in cold, cough. In such a situation, the corona funda of eggs has started running fast. People have started eating more eggs in Corona. However, doctors have advised to consume more things for immunity and protein in the body.

Egg rush

Everyone’s business is going on in the Corona era, but in the Corona era, the egg business is not a good record but is breaking records. Egg prices in Nashik have reached record breaking prices for the first time. The rate that egg is going through the wholesaler and retail trader is reaching the hands of the eater. Only 4 eggs are able to buy 2 eggs from him.

Corona increased consumption

Both wholesale traders or retail traders in the market have been worried about the high egg prices. Although this boom did not have any bad effect on the business, but due to corona, the consumption of eggs has increased more. Alam has been that the higher the price the egg has been sold, the egg has broken the record price of Rs 5 to 80 paise in wholesale, while the egg has gone up to Rs 7 to 8 in retail and after boiling, it is Rs 9 to 12 per piece. Egg is being sold in Nashik. Wholesale and retail traders tell that eggs have not seen such a rise in price in their entire life.