Rosstat: the cost of a dozen chicken eggs increased by 36.63 percent

Recently, prices for chicken eggs in Russia have risen sharply. The Prosecutor General's Office and the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) have already expressed concern about such dynamics. The relevant issue was discussed with the participation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Russian Poultry Union and the Association of Retail Companies. Against this background, representatives of large grocery chains announced their readiness to limit the markup on this type of product. However, analysts warn that such a practice could have a negative impact on the market and discourage manufacturers from increasing production.

What's happening to chicken egg prices?

Only since the beginning of 2023, the cost of a dozen chicken eggs on the Russian market has increased by 36.63 percent, and in November rose by 15 percent. Moreover, such dynamics have been observed in the country for several months. Thus, in October, chicken eggs rose in price on average across the country by 23.9 percent in annual terms. Retail prices now range from 90 to 150 rubles, and in some cases the cost of products in category C1 (first category, egg weight from 55 to 65 grams) reaches and altogether 164-170 rubles.

Chicken eggs in Russia have risen in price by 36.63%

In turn, the Prosecutor General's Office announced an even greater rise in the price of chicken eggs. The department reported an increase in the average retail price of such products in Russia by more than 40 percent since the beginning of 2023. Against this background, the head of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Igor Krasnov, ordered to check the facts of unjustified increases in the cost of food in the regions and take comprehensive measures to curb the rise in prices for socially important food products.

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

Why have the prices of eggs risen sharply?

Ilya Lomakin-Rumyantsev, head of the Center for the Development of the Consumer Market at the Faculty of Economics of Moscow State University, linked the sharp rise in prices for chicken eggs in Russia to a number of factors. Among the key reasons for such dynamics, the expert included the weakening of the ruble against the dollar, as a result of which the cost of various medicines and equipment for egg production increased, as well as the spread of bird flu, against the background of which supply volumes decreased. At the same time, the demand for these products in the country has recently, on the contrary, increased.

The difference between supply and demand was also confirmed in one of the large retail chains. They noted that they expect an even greater increase in demand for chicken eggs on the eve of the New Year holidays. In turn, the head of the Russian Poultry Union Galina Bobyleva explained rising prices make these products highly important for citizens against the backdrop of an increase in the cost of other important food products.

Doctor of Economic Sciences Leonid Kholod linked the rise in price of eggs with the rise in price of poultry and pork. According to him, rising prices for these types of meat products led to a decrease in demand for them and additional interest among citizens in chicken eggs. Against the background of limited supply, it became more difficult for manufacturers and large retail grocery chains to meet the growing demand from the population, which ultimately led to an increase in markups.

See also The Moroccan ambassador returns to Madrid Eggs and chicken are, in fact, becoming one of the few sources of animal protein that is available to the population on an ongoing basis. Demand for them is growing – and if demand grows, prices also rise Head of the Russian Poultry Union Galina Bobyleva

What measures to curb prices were proposed by the FAS

The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) was also concerned about the problem of a sharp rise in prices for chicken eggs. The department proposed to prohibit domestic companies from setting unreasonably inflated prices for socially significant categories of food products. The final list that the regulator will monitor will have to be approved by the government. The list is expected to include meat, milk, eggs, bread, tea and other categories. X5 Group, in turn, stated that since July 2023, in the largest retail chains, the average markup on tender chicken eggs has already been negative.

The FAS proposed to limit the retail markup on chicken eggs to 5 %

At the beginning of December, the FAS also proposed that large retail chains voluntarily limit markups on chicken eggs to 5 percent until March 2024. The organization explained the initiative by a strong increase in product prices, which “causes consumer concern.”

What measures have been introduced in large grocery chains?

Against this background, a number of food retailers, including Verny, Globus and Azbuka Vkusa, decided to meet the department halfway. Verny limited markups when purchasing eggs at tenders and planned to limit them under long-term supply contracts. In turn, Globus limited markups to 5 percent per product in each category of eggs. “Azbuka Vkusa” decided to limit markups to 10 percent for one “Okskoe” egg of category C2 (the second category, the weight of one egg is from 45 to 54.9 grams).

What threat did experts see in state price regulation?

The initiative to curb price increases for socially important food categories in Russia is not new. A proposal to limit markups on such categories of goods to 10-15 percent was considered in the State Duma back in February 2023. However, then the Ministry of Agriculture refused consider it necessary to strengthen control over the cost of essential products.

The cost of eggs is a kind of indicator that determines which network the buyer will go to for shopping, so markups for this category are already very low General Director of INFOLine-Analytics Mikhail Burmistrov

The department’s response emphasized that such government intervention in the industry could “destabilize the economy, depriving producers and sellers of incentives, and also lead to lower taxes and shortages of goods.” A similar opinion was expressed by the General Director of INFOLine-Analytics, Mikhail Burmistrov. According to him, chicken eggs are not a product on which retailers actively make money. For this reason, the level of markups for this category of products remains at a fairly low level for most large retail chains.

In turn, Director for Strategic Development of the ANO Institute for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Artur Gafarov stated about the risks of an increase in the number of speculators on the Russian market who will purchase products from retailers at low prices and then resell them at a higher cost. A similar picture, as the expert clarified, was observed in the country back in 2020, when the authorities decided to limit the increase in retail prices for another important product – sugar.