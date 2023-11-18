The Mexican series ‘Egg eyes‘ arrived with great success on Netflix after its premiere on Friday, November 17. This biographical production consists of 8 episodes and stars Alexis Arroyo and Kike Vásquez. The story introduces us to a visually impaired boy, played by Arroyo, who in real life is a stand-up comedian. His desire is to become a comedian, so he seeks to pursue that seemingly impossible dream. On his adventure he will be joined by his best friend, Charly, who suffers from cerebral palsy.

This moving story also features a cast of top-notch actors. For that reason, here we will reveal who is who in this new adventure, directed by Santiago Limón and Big Drama.

Who are the actors and characters in the Netflix series ‘Egg Eyes’?

Alexis Arroyo is Alexis

The renowned stand-up comedian Alexis Arroyo presents us with his inspiring life story. Despite having a visual disability, he managed to stand out in that challenging world thanks to his acidic and black humor. In the series ‘Egg Eyes’, as Alexis is known, he plays a young man who separates from his parents to pursue his dreams in Mexico City and become a successful comedian.

Alexis Arroyo is known as ‘Egg Eyes’. Photo: Pulse slp.

Kike Vázquez is Charly

Actor Kike Vázquez is Alexis Arroyo’s best friend in the Netflix production ‘Ojitos de Egg’. He is a disability rights activist, therapist, psychologist and comedian, who suffered from cerebral palsy. Despite that, he accompanies Alexis on his adventures through Mexico City.

Kike Vázquez is Alexis’s best friend. Photo: underlined.mx

Paola Fernández is Blue

The actress Paola Fernández plays Azul and is a great friend of Alexis Arroyo, whom she helps when he suffers a serious accident. The young woman participated in productions such as ‘The Trail of the 5’ and ‘Albertano against the monsters’.

Azul becomes Alexis’s best friend. Photo: Quadratin Mexico.

Alejandro Calva is Alexis’ father

Alejandro Calva plays Alexis Arroyo’s father. The actor is well known in Latin America for having played the famous ‘Batman Guemez’ in ‘Queen of the South’, in addition to being part of ‘Lynch’ and ‘Señora Acero’.

Alejandro Calva plays Alexis’ father. Photo: Imbd

Actors from the cast of the Netflix series, ‘Egg Eyes’

Veronica Merchant

Begoña Narváez

Tete Espinoza

Raul Villegas

Paloma Woolrich

Memo Villegas.

Official trailer for ‘Ojitos de Huevo’, from Netflix

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0zzHoxU7qA

