The recent Netflix series called ‘Egg eyes’ It was released on November 17. This Mexican production focuses on a comedian with a visual disability as the main character: Alexis Arroyo, who develops a unique, fresh and challenging show that addresses disability. The story also highlights his relationship with his friend and explores the experiences they have shared in Mexico City.

In ‘Egg eyes’, Alexis Arroyo He is one of the protagonists and appears together with his partner Kike. The comedy addresses cerebral palsy and visual impairment from an unconventional perspective. Now, if you want to know more about Alexis Arroyo, we invite you to continue reading this note to discover all the details.

Who is Alexis Arroyo, protagonist of ‘Egg Eyes’?

Alexis Arroyo He is a comedian and 29 year old Mexican actor born in the city of Querétaro. As for the series, although it does not delve much into his life, it shows important aspects of his story. An interesting fact is that the name of the production of Netflix, ‘Egg eyes’, is the artistic nickname by which the comedian is known in the entertainment world.

In the development of the series, his character serves as a key contextual element. Alexis represents a young man with visual impairment who later becomes a successful comedian. To achieve this dream, he decides to leave life with his father, who is extremely protective, behind, and moves to New York along with his best friend and manager ‘Charly’, who suffers from cerebral palsy. This quest to fulfill his goals is the main engine that drives the story of the series. ‘Egg eyes’.

