Maintaining a healthy weight, as we all know, is Very positive For our health. Beyond the foreseeable, it helps to lower our risk of developing serious health problems such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure.

Benefits

Among the advantages of having a weight according to our age and conditionsit is worth highlighting the following:

Sleep better . When there is excess weight, sleep apnea, the obstruction of the respiratory tract …

. When there is excess weight, sleep apnea, the obstruction of the respiratory tract … Avoid diseases such as diabetes, high pressure, high cholesterol, muscle and joint pains .

. Have an active and full sex life . Our weight will favor that we are more active at the sexual level.

. Our weight will favor that we are more active at the sexual level. Feel good encouragement . When we feel emotionally, everything flows differently, making us feel better in all aspects of life.

. When we feel emotionally, everything flows differently, making us feel better in all aspects of life. A good physical condition causes We can do activities, go buy, walk, make errands, go up and down stairs…

In depth

In general, a large percentage depends on eating habits. And therefore we must consume fruits and vegetables that, in addition to providing vitamins to our body, are a great source of fiber that will help us regulate our digestive system.

In recent days, the Egg dietin which vegetables and certain fruits are consumed and more than 10 kilos can be lost in just two weeks. Apparently, it is a plan that consists of including eggs in at least one meal a day.

More details

And they are very rich in protein, healthy fats, increase the feeling of satiety and are very low of calories. In addition to eggs, they are allowed:

Lean proteins: chicken, turkey, sirloin and fish, including tuna, salmon and cod.

Some bread.

Low fruits in natural sugar: lemons, oranges and grapefruits.

Green leafy vegetables (spinach and arugula) and other starchy vegetables (peppers and mushrooms).

Which No You can eat, it should be noted, they are dairy products (yogurt, milk and cheese), cereals (pasta and oats), processed meats (sausages and bacon), vegetables with starch (peas and corn), food and drinks with added sugar and fruits with large amounts of natural sugar.