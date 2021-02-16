What was the first; the egg or the chicken? Nobody knows. What came first, the soup stracciatella or the ice cream with the same name? The soup, without a doubt: of Roman origin and present in other regions with variations. This simple and comforting meat broth with egg, grated cheese and nutmeg inspired the La Marianna restaurant-ice cream parlor in Bergamo – back in the 60s of the last century – to reconvert it into the ice cream we all know; milk base, egg yolks and chocolate shavings.

The name comes from the verb stracciare, which means “break, tear, make strips”, due to the appearance that the beaten egg acquires when it is cooked in the broth. Traditionally, this popular dish and excellent example of cucina povera It was made to take advantage of the leftover broth and served as a starter at Easter meals.

The tandem broth -or water- and egg is not the exclusive heritage of Italy. We find very similar versions in many countries; from China; with soy sauce and ginger, to Japan -with dashi and flakes of dried bonito – passing through Greece (with orzo and lemon juice).

In France and Spain, great-grandmothers and great-grandmothers often topped off their classic humble garlic soups with eggs. Those from there used the whites and yolks separately; the ones here used to lay their eggs whole. Anyway, if this soup exists around the planet for something it will be … simple, tasty, comforting and unbeatable, it is ideal to reconcile with winter.

Difficulty

Non-existent.

Ingredients

For 2 persons

500 ml of meat broth (beef, chicken or mixed)

2 eggs

4 heaping tablespoons grated pecorino romano or parmesan cheese (about 80 g)

1 pinch of nutmeg

1 teaspoon grated lemon peel (optional)

Black pepper to taste (optional)

Parsley or marjoram for garnish (optional)

Salt to taste

Preparation

In a saucepan, heat the broth over medium heat. Chop the parsley and reserve. In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, cheese, nutmeg, lemon peel and salt. When the broth begins to boil, lower the heat a little, add the contents of the bowl little by little and stir with a hand mixer or fork so that small floating flakes form. Remove the saucepan from the heat and stir for another minute. Plate, sprinkle with pepper, sprinkle with parsley and serve.

