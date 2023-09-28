These data, which came in a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum on Thursday, indicate a decline in Egypt’s production of natural gas, as it reached about 6.7 billion cubic feet per day during the previous fiscal year (2021-2022), and consumption also declined, reaching it in the previous year. 6.1 billion cubic feet per day.

It is noteworthy that the fiscal year in Egypt begins at the beginning of July of each year and ends at the end of June of the following year.

A statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum on Thursday stated that 57 percent of natural gas consumption in Egypt goes to the electricity sector, 25 percent to the industrial sector, 10 percent to the petroleum and gas derivatives sector, 6 percent to homes, and 2 percent to supply cars.

During the first five months of 2023, natural gas production fell to its lowest level in three years, according to figures issued by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (GIDI).

The country is currently suffering from an energy shortage at a time when the heat wave has increased the demand for cooling means, which has led to power outages to reduce the loads on the network.

The Egyptian government seeks to increase its gas production capabilities in light of the significant increase in domestic consumption, and its desire to become a regional gas supply center, especially after its discovery of the “Zohr field” in 2015, which contributed to opening the appetite of investors to work in the Egyptian gas sector, and helped the country. To export large quantities of liquefied gas.

The government recently announced plans to start production from well No. 20 in the Zohr field next October, to compensate for the natural decline in the field and maintain production rates that had declined to about 2.4 billion cubic feet, from 2.7 billion cubic feet a year ago.

During the past weeks, both the Italian “Eni” and the British “BP” announced plans to invest billions of dollars in order to drill new exploratory wells to search for gas and oil.

In a statement today, EGAS stated that during the last fiscal year, 8 new exploratory wells for natural gas were drilled in the Mediterranean Sea and the Nile Delta, and the total volume of gas reserves from the new discoveries amounted to 2.65 trillion cubic feet of gas and 23 million barrels of condensate.

Six projects were also implemented to develop and produce gas from the discovered fields and put them on the production map, in addition to putting 36 wells on production, with a total initial production of 666 million cubic feet of gas per day and about 17 thousand barrels of condensate per day, according to the statement.

This week, the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum announced the award of four areas in a global auction to search for and exploit natural gas and crude oil in the Mediterranean Sea and the Nile Delta to the Italian company Eni, BP, Qatar Energy, and Russia’s Zarubezh Oil.

In July, the government announced the launch of a $1.8 billion program to drill wells to explore for natural gas in the Mediterranean and the Nile Delta.