The Colombian Egan Bernal continues with his physical recovery plan to be able to face the 2024 season as one of the favorite cyclists to fight the big races of the International Cycling Union.

The 2023 World Tour season is coming to an end and several cyclists are looking at the holidays with love. However, this is not the case of the Colombian Zipaquirá corridor, whichwho is going to face one last challenge against great stars on the international scene.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider is on the main poster of the Saitama Criterium, a race that will take place in Japan this Sunday, November 5.

Egan Bernal in the Vuelta España 2023.

Egan Bernal will be one of the main ingredients of the cycling competition in Japan along with stars like the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, the current champion of the Vuelta a España, the American Sepp Kuss and experienced runners like Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish, Peter Saganamong others.

Bernal will seek to close the season with a victory that will restore the confidence he lost in January 2022, when he suffered a serious accident on a road in Cundinamarca while carrying out his routine training.

The ninth edition of the Saitama Critérium will be an ideal setting to taste the joys of victory. The competition It will have a route of 56 kilometers which will be divided into 16 laps of 3.5 kilometers at the Saitama Super Arena.

The idea of ​​Ineos and Egan Bernal is to continue preparing the 2024 season in races in which great riders from all over the world participate, to add kilometers to their legs and be able to compete in one of the UCI’s great races. One of the goals of the 26-year-old runner will be to conquer the Vuelta a España, the only major one missing from his record.

