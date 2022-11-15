Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Egan rides on the dirt road, but did not bring the bread home, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 15, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Ega Bernal.

Egan Bernal.

Egan Bernal.

The Colombian is getting ready for 2023.

Egan Bernal He is already thinking, and very seriously, about what the 2023 season will be like, and he gets up early for training.

Bernal, who almost seven months after his terrible accident that almost cost him his life last January, returned to competition in the return to denmarkHe already trains with everything for what is coming.

(This was the drama of Carolina, the skater who underwent euthanasia)
(Shakira, furious with Piqué, because of Clara Chía Marti, video)

“Holiday Monday and the hill that I have to do every day to get home”, while the video shows the ascent he does on an unpaved road.

The messages…

The Colombian cyclist aims to return to the Tour de Francea competition that he won in 2019, although all that will depend on his fitness.

It is clear that his conditioning is different, since he is still in the recovery phase, since in early October he underwent surgery on his right knee.

In the comments you can read that Bernal is told that although he arrived home after overcoming the hard slope, it was his turn to return because he did not take the bread home.

“And he comes home and they tell him…. ”and the bread… He didn’t bring it!!!! ” they told him.

Sports

