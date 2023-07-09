Michael Woods (Isreal)prevailed in one of the queen stages of the Tour de France 2023, which took place this Sunday between Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat and Puy de Dome, of 182 kilometers, in which Jonas Vingegaard retained the lead, facing the threat of Tadej Pogacar.

The day featured four mountain prizes, the last one out of category and in which the battle was presented.

strong attacks

The 36-year-old cyclist from the Israel team thus achieved his most prestigious victory, after having won two stages in the Back to Spain.

Second of the stage was the French Pierre Latour, ahead of the slovenian Matej Mohoric, who overtook Jorgenson in the final stretch, who collapsed in the final stretch.

In the fight for the general classification, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar cut 8 seconds from the Dane Jonas Vingegaard after attacking him with half a kilometer to go to the finish line and is now 17 seconds behind the yellow jersey.

And in the fight for third place, the Spanish carlos rodriguez shaved 14 seconds off the Australian Jai Hindley, who occupies the last step of the provisional podium with an income of 1.44 minutes.

The fifth overall is the Britishor Simon Yates, who lost fourth place the day before due to a fall and who today recovered nine seconds and threatens Rodríguez’s fourth place just 17 seconds away.

The general candidates arrived more than 6 minutes late on the escape, in which Woods prevailed.

This Monday, the Tour has a rest day and will resume on Tuesday with the fraction between Vulcania and Issoire, of 167 kilometers, with several mountain passes.

