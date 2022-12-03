Egan Bernal’s mother gives encouraging news about her recovery process

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Flor Marina Gómez shared an update on her fight against breast cancer.
December 2, 2022, 09:07 PM
Parallel to his recovery after the serious accident he suffered on January 24, Egan Bernal He had to face another struggle: that of his mother, Flor Marina Gomezwho was diagnosed with breast cancer.
On October 2, Flor Marina Gómez had her last chemotherapy session and is still undergoing treatment to try to defeat the disease.
Now, two months later, the mother of the only Colombian champion of the Tour de France shared encouraging news about her recovery process.
‘A very powerful reason’
“Today my smile has a very powerful reason, my pathology came out negative in lymph nodes”, Gomez posted on her Instagram account.
According to the National Cancer Institute, “If the sentinel lymph node biopsy is negative, it means that the cancer has not yet spread to nearby lymph nodes or other organs.”
