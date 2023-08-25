Egan Bernal, ‘without mincing words’, shares his great dream in the Vuelta a España

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) is going to play his second consecutive Grand Tour in a tortuous journey towards the definitive recovery, although to the Vuelta 2023, where he assured that “a victory here would be very special”, despite not being his great objective.

Egan Bernal defines his goal in the Tour of Spain

Photo: Christophe Petit-Tesson. efe

“A win here would be very special.but I am here with the mentality of helping the team and doing the best I can for Geraint Thomas, who is very consistent and if something comes personally, it is welcome,” said the Colombian from Zipaquirá at his team’s press conference.

Bernal recalled that the Welshman arrives at the Vuelta after having signed two podiums in his last two big ones, in the 2022 Tour he was third and in the 2023 Giro second and that is something “exceptional”.

The very serious accident he suffered while training in January 2022 continues to weigh on the Colombian’s aspirations, which nearly cost him more than even continuing as a professional cyclist, and for this reason he arrives at the start of Barcelona with “my own goal” which is not another that “to lay a good foundation thinking about the following year and with the confidence that it will help me take a step forward in my progression”.

“The recovery is going well, improving little by little but now I’m at that stage where you don’t see month-over-month progress doesn’t look as fast as last year. I’m still very motivated and trying to get to my best possible version,” she explained.

About what can be expected of him in a race in which he was already sixth in 2021, he is clear: “Help the team in whatever way I can, feel useful and that I can make a difference if it is not by winning by contributing to the team. With That would feel good and would be my ideal”.

