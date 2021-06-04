Colombian Egan Bernal, after winning the Giro d’Italia last Sunday. LUCA ZENNARO / EFE

Colombian Egan Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour de France and the last edition of the Giro d’Italia, has tested positive for covid-19 and remains isolated at his home in Monaco, with mild symptoms, his communication team reported.

The cyclist planned to travel to Colombia this Saturday and as a requirement to do so, a PCR test was carried out, the result of which has forced him to suspend his return home. “Currently, the picture they present (he and his girlfriend) is of a slight general discomfort and they do not present any complications,” the press release details.

The cyclist suspended, until he is discharged, all his public activities, including the events he had scheduled upon his return to Colombia. “The new date to carry out a tribute to the recent Giro d’Italia champion in his homeland will be notified soon,” says his communications team.

