Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Egan Bernal will not ride the Tour of Andalusia

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in Sports
0


Team Ineos wants him to recover well from his knee.

The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal will not travel, for now Europewhich confirms that he will not take part in the Tour of Andalusia or Ruta del Solwhich should start this Wednesday in Spain.

TIME He confirmed that the knee recovery process has gone in the best way, but the Ineos team has preferred to take Bernal calmly.

Bernal withdrew in the penultimate stage of the Back to San Juan, Argentina, due to the pain he felt in his left knee, the one he suffered the most in the accident on January 24, 2022.

Bernal planned to compete in the National Cycling Championships that took place in BucaramangaWhat’s more, he went to that city to run, but in the end he didn’t.

Calmly

Ineos advised him not to be part of the batch and to continue recovering from his knee so that he would arrive in Europe in the best conditions, so his trip was postponed.

The stoppage after San Juan, not training one hundred percent and not being in the Nationals has delayed the preparation for the first part of the season in the old Continent.

Bernal planned to play the Ruta del Sol alongside the Slovenian Tadeg Pogacarthen do in the Tour of Catalonia, Paris-Nice, Criterium Dauphiné and the Tour of Switzerlanda, the competitions that he would do before his main objective, the Tour de France.
Sports

