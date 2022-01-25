The Colombian cyclist accident Egan Bernal this Monday on the roads of Cundinamarca continues to give something to talk about.

The multiple injuries that occurred after crashing into a bus that was parked leaving a passenger, has the country and the world of cycling on edge.

Bernal, around 10:01 in the morning, according to a police report, did not realize that the bus stopped and collided with the rear.

The Ineos team runner was taken by ambulance to the Sabana Clinic, where he was examined by emergency doctors.

Later, he underwent an operation for the fracture of the femur and the patella of his right leg, which was successful.

Responded to electrical stimuli

Bernal, among other fractures, has compromised thoracic vertebrae 5 and 6, for which he was evaluated by the neurosurgery department.

After the results of the tests, the specialist doctors decided to intervene surgically on the champion of the Tour de France 20219 and the Giro d’Italia 2021.

The operation consisted of stabilizing the fracture of the spine with plates. Before the process, Bernal responded positively to electrical stimuli, which is good information in the midst of these difficult hours.

“Bernal responded excellently to pre-surgical evoked potentials,” the source told EL TIEMPO.

