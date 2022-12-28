British tycoon Sir Jim Ratcliffeowner of the multinational chemical company INEOS and the INEOS Sport group, has announced the arrival of the French Jean Claude Blanc as executive director of INEOS Sport, starting in February 2023, while the Colombian Egan Bernal Keep training.

Blanc will oversee and lead the entire INEOS sports portfolio, spanning football, Formula 1, sailing, cycling, rugby and athletics. In this context, he will work closely with Dave Brailsford, who will focus on high-level performance management.

The responsibility for the execution and management of sports activities lies with the management of each sports team. In the case of the INEOS Britannia sailing team, challenging in the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona 2024will be the direct responsibility of sailor Sir Ben Ainslie, four-time Olympic champion and eight-time world champion.

59-year-old Jean-Claude Blanc’s extensive international sports experience will help INEOS increase its investments in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, OGC Nice, FC Lausanne Sport, Racing Club Abidjan and the INEOS Grenadiers cycling team , as well as INEOS Britannia’s sponsorship of the 37th America’s Cup, the All Blacks rugby teams and the athletics team of Eliud Kipchoge.

Jean-Claude Blanc will also be responsible for the development of state-of-the-art facilities dedicated to each of the INEOS-owned teams, the development of their business plans and the growth of their global brands, as well as their development within an international sports group.

White, born in Chambery (France)graduated in marketing and international business from the SKEMA Business School in Nice and has a Master’s in Business Administration and Management from the Harvard Business School. He is currently deputy general manager of Paris St Germain, where he has held the position since 2011.

Previously, he was CEO of the Juventus Turins, which he joined in 2006 and orchestrated his return to the First Division. Between 2001 and 2006, he was Director General of the French Tennis Federation, responsible for the French Open at Roland Garrosas well as the Paris Masters and all the Davis Cup matches played in France.

From 1994 to 2000, he was CEO of the Amaury Sport Organization (ASO), owner and operator of France’s most iconic sporting events, including the Tour de France and Paris Roubaix in cycling, the Paris Dakar Rally in motorsports and the Paris Marathon. He also launched a news television channel, L’Equipe TV.

Between 1987 and 1992, he collaborated closely with Jean-Claude Killy in the organization of Albertville Winter Olympics in 1992.

The changes

Bernal continues to enter with a view to recovering his great form that led him to be one of the best cyclists on the planet, after the accident on January 24.

The cyclist, champion of the Tour de France 2019, He has been the protagonist of marathon training sessions with a view to what is to come.

The arrival of the new boss would imply some changes, although in cycling everything is ready for what 2023 will be like. Blanc, as is known, knows cycling, has worked on it and could make some moves.

What is known is that Bernal, on paper, would go to the Tour de France, while Geraint Thomas would be in dispute Italy spin.

EFE