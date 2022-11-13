The current Tour de France champion, the Dane, Jonas Vingegaard, spoke about his season and what is coming for 2023, the year in which it is clear that he will defend the title in those competitions.

Vingegaard, who after winning the Tour had few appearances in the international peloton, gave his vision of what’s to come to the medium ‘Het Nieuwsblad’.

The Jumbo Visma runner regretted that the Belgian Remco Evenepoel is not on the Tour and has decided to go to the Italy spin.

‘Don’t forget about…’

“Me and Remco in the same Grand Tour, that could work out well. We both benefit from a tough race. It could be a good ally until we have to deal with each other,” he said.

He added, “However, I find it difficult to estimate how we relate to each other at this time. We have never competed against each other in a three-week race.”

Vingegaard surprised when talking about his rivals for the next season, because he not only talked about Evenepoel and Tadej Pogacarbut of the Colombian, Egan Bernal.

“It would be really great to race with Evenepoel, I can’t wait for that moment… But don’t forget Roglic and Bernal. All of us together in a Grand Tour, I’m already excited. I want to race against the best. If I win, it will only make my victory shines,” he specified.

Bernal has already begun his preparation for the next season in which, very surely, he will be on the Tour, if he gets up to speed.

