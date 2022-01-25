Egan Bernal was successfully operated

The medical part of Savannah Clinic It’s out and the news is encouraging.

According to the doctors in charge of the case of Egan Bernalthe Colombian cyclist successfully came out of his spinal surgery and neurological indemnity is maintained in addition to preserving the functionality of the injured vertebrae.

Of course, it will continue to be observed and monitored by specialists.

“We will wait for his progressive evolution in the next 72 hours in the intensive care unit and that he responds to the management that was established for this

trauma”, can be read in the medical report.

The University Clinic of La Sabana is allowed to report on the state of health of Egan Bernal. We will be very attentive to inform you about his evolution. pic.twitter.com/uYyzdBIhol – Unisabana Clinic (@ClinicaUsabana) January 25, 2022

*News in development.

