Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Egan Bernal was successfully operated

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 25, 2022
in Sports
Grand Prix

Egan Bernal (c), from the INEOS Grenadiers team.

Egan Bernal (c), from the INEOS Grenadiers team.

A new medical part of the Universidad de la Sabana Clinic is known.

The medical part of Savannah Clinic It’s out and the news is encouraging.

According to the doctors in charge of the case of Egan Bernalthe Colombian cyclist successfully came out of his spinal surgery and neurological indemnity is maintained in addition to preserving the functionality of the injured vertebrae.

Of course, it will continue to be observed and monitored by specialists.

“We will wait for his progressive evolution in the next 72 hours in the intensive care unit and that he responds to the management that was established for this
trauma”, can be read in the medical report.

*News in development.

.
