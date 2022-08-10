Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Egan Bernal warms up engines: this would be his return date to competitions

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2022
in Sports
0


Egan Bernal

After confirming his absence in the Vuelta a Burgos, a new chance of return appears on the map.

After the Ineos team kept him out of his squad for the Vuelta a Burgos, which ended with the victory of the Frenchman Pavel Sivakov, Egan Bernal continues to get ready on the roads of Monaco.

As has been seen through his social networks and the publications of his relatives, the only Colombian to win the Tour de France so far remains firm in his training to return to competitions. This, after the serious accident suffered on January 24 on the roads of Cundinamarca.

Now, on the verge of running the last big race of the year, the Vuelta a España, a new date on the possible return of Egan Bernal is put on the table.

Egan’s return

Egan Bernal

According to the Italian journalist Ciro Scognamiglio, from the reputable media outlet ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, Egan’s return to competitions would take place this month.

“According to our sources, one option for the return of Egan Bernal is the Tour of Germany, which runs from August 24 to 28”pointed out the specialized cycling reporter.

So far, the Ineos team has not made any public statement confirming the information.

It remains to wait a couple of days for the squad makes its payroll official for the German race and to know if Egan, indeed, is among those called to appear.

More news

SPORTS

