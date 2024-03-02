The duel between the Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick Step) and the Slovenian Primoz Roglic (Bora Hansgrohe) will be one of the main incentives in the 82nd edition of the

Paris Nice which takes place from March 3 to 10, where the Spaniards Carlos Rodríguez and Pello Bilbao aspire to the podium places, a test in which Egan Bernal leads the Colombian lot.

Neither Pogacar, winner in 2023, nor the double winner of the Tour will be present Jonas Vingegaardbut there will be no shortage of figures in the firmament of the “Race of the Sun.”

(Luis Díaz, key in Liverpool's agonizing victory, solid leader of the Premier League)(Luis Díaz, close to having a new coach: the name of the first contact is leaked)

More data

The fight between Evenepoel and Roglic, who will debut the Bora-Hansgrohe jersey, illuminates the previous atmosphere.

There will be opposition to both stars of world cycling, since the entry list includes a good handful of contenders for the glory that awaits the winner on the 10th in

Nice, where this year the Tour de France. Ineos points out the Spanish's options Carlos Rodriguez and the Colombian Bernal, both on an ascending line with the idea of ​​gaining sensations before the great objectives of the year.

The UAE, without Pogacar, is betting on the Portuguese Joao Almeida, surrounded by trusted riders such as Brandon MacNulty, Jay Vine and the Spanish Marc Soler.

In the ranks of Visma Lease a Bike Vingegaard will be missed, even Wout van Aert, among others, but the quality of the American former Movistar Matteo Jorgenson will be tested. Meanwhile, Bahrain trusts in the consistency of Pello Bilbao and the Colombian Santiago Buitrago, benefited by the mountainous profile of the test.

Movistar appears at the event with its fashionable rider, the champion of Spain Hey Lazkano, also winner of the recent Jaén classic.

The Vitorian cyclist will go on display before the eyes of many teams that yearn to hire him. The team is completed by Alex Aranburu, Remi Cavagna, Mathias Norsgaard, Will Barta, Rubén Guerreiro and Johan Jakobs.

Other figures

For the possible sprint results, there will also be no shortage of great sprinters, such as Mads Pedersen, Michael Matthews, Bryan Coquard, Arnaud Demare, Arnaud de Lie, Sam Bennett, Olav Koiij, Kaden Groves, Matteo Trentin and Fabio Jakobsen.

The mountains will decide the Carrera del Sol With the classics already launched on the calendar, a Nice Paris arrives to see in action both classicomaniacs and Vueltomaniacs, who will soon have to activate because there will soon be notable incentives.

Four third category climbs already in the first stage in Yvelines, a day with start and finish in Les Mureaux.

Paris-Nice GC 🔮 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Primoz Roglic

⭐️⭐️ Remco Evenepoel

⭐️ Skjelmose, Jorgenson, Almeida, C Rodriguez, Gall, Bilbao, Plapp, Fisher-Black, Storer, Vine#ParisNice coin toss, 50.5-49.5 to Roglic this time. pic.twitter.com/MSRFGabypm — Bence Czigelmajer (@cycloben2) March 2, 2024

On Monday, the sprinters will have a clear opportunity to show off and it will be the prelude to the team time trial on Tuesday the 5th, where differences will already be made in the 27 km route that includes 2 steep slopes and a hill finish. Auxerre.

An exam that will provide a novelty, the time will be set by the first runner to cross the finish line, which will allow the specialists to launch themselves outside the team to achieve the best possible record.

Egan Bernal and Santiago Buitrago. See also Tremor in the UCI ranking: this is how Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal and Rigo Urán remained

The Massif Central will mark the fourth stage, overcoming seven climbs with Fût d'Avenas (1st) and the finish at Mont Brouilly (2nd) as the finishing touch. Two days of almost two hundred kilometres, Sisteron on Thursday, suitable for a sprint, and the final tough double slope of La Colle sur Loup, on Friday, will bring the test to its usual outcome in

Nice.

Rigoberto Urán (EF) and Harold Tejada (Astana) They complete the Colombian roster in the competition.

(Nairo Quintana: former teammate makes a harsh confession and destroys him, video)