Dylan Groenewegen prevailed in the first stage and is the leader of the return to hungary after the day played this Wednesday with departure and arrival in Szentgotthárd, after 168 kilometers, and in which the Colombian Egan Bernal he fell.

The Colombian runner went to the ground in a massive fall when the competition lot was heading to the definition of the day.

Bernal couldn’t dodge the blow because he fell in the middle of the field and at a good speed, since the group was entering the last kilometer.

entered the goal

After the fall, Egan Bernal was examined by the doctors, he did not suffer, in principle, any fracture, he got on the bike and entered the finish line.

He wasted no time, since the fall was in the last 3 kilometers of the fraction and the regulations say that when an event occurs within that period, cyclists enter with the same time as the main batch.

The team Ineos He warned that the Colombian cyclist will be more carefully analyzed at the hotel in the next few hours.

Bernal comes from recovering from a serious accident that occurred on January 24, 2022 and forced him to undergo surgery seven times.

The race

The competition passed calmly, although in the first kilometers some runners tried to escape.

The favorites for the title put their teammates to work to prevent the breakaway from happening, but it did not.



Ward Vanhoof, Charles Panet, Matus Stocek, Balazs Rozsa, and Zeteny Szijarto they managed to get out of the lot and drive away.

These are the images of the fall of Egan Bernal 🇨🇴 in the massive arrival at 1.5 kilometers from the finish line in the #TourdeHongrie 🇭🇺, he managed to get on and finish the stage with blows to his arm, elbow and right leg.📸 @ClaroSports pic.twitter.com/vHusdRpq9v — Ómar Felipe Pachón Alfaro (@omarfpachon) May 10, 2023

That breakaway lot had more than two minutes ahead of the main group, but in the end they were neutralized with 25km to go.

This Thursday will be the second fraction between Zalaegerszeg and Keszthely, of 175 kilometers, with two third category mountain prizes.

classifications

Stage

1. Dylan Groenewegen 3 h 42 min 56 sec

2.Sam Bennett mt

3.Caleb Ewan mt

4.Phin Bauhaus mt

5. Alvaro Hodeg mt

120. Yesid Pira mt

132. Egan Bernal mt

General

1. Dylan Groenewegen 3 hours 42 minutes 46 seconds

2. Matus Stocek at 2 s

3. Sam Bennett at 4 sec.

4. Charles Planchet at 5 s

5. Caleb Ewan at 6 sec.

10. Alvaro Hodeg at 10 s

120. Yesid Pira mt

131. Egan Bernal mt

