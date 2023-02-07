Egan Bernal: tremendous hint that his ex-girlfriend launched due to tremor in Cundinamarca

On the night of this Monday, February 6, a an earthquake in Colombia of magnitude 3.7as reported by the Colombian Geological Service (SGC).

Although the depth of the telluric movement was not serious, reports from citizens from different areas of Cundinamarca reported the impact of the earthquake.

While the majority of those affected concentrated on sharing their experience, those who did not feel it shared their thoughts about the situation.



Xiomara Guerrero, ex-girlfriend and in charge of communications for cyclist Egan Bernal, was one of those who reported not having perceived the tremor. But, in the middle of his message, he left a hint for his ex-partner.

‘Thanks to my ex I no longer feel anything’

Photo: Instagram: @xiomy.guerrero

Guerrero, who has gradually stopped his activity on Twitter, surprised on Monday night with his message regarding the tremor.



“They say it trembled! But thanks to my ex I no longer feel anything”he noted in the related tweet.

Although at no time did he mention Egan Bernal, the relationships of Internet users did not wait.

And in the midst of different comments that connect the writing with the only Colombian who has won the Tour de France, the tweet reached more than 20,000 reactions.

They say it trembled!

But thanks to my ex I no longer feel anything. — Xiomy Guerrero (@XiomyGuerrero4) February 7, 2023

