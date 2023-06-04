Egan Bernal has progressed. The two eighth places overall in the Tour of Romandie and in the Tour of Hungary open the doors to the option of joining the Ineos team for the next Tour de France.

The Colombian seeks to recover his best form, after the accident on January 24, 2022 that almost left him in a wheelchair and in which he almost lost his life.

It is on the rise. He has been seen active, ahead of the group and looking for the first positions and, despite the fact that he is not the same Egan from before the accident, his effort has earned him to be taken into account for clear objectives.



Along with Daniel Martínez, Bernal is part of the batch of cyclists who will take part from this Sunday in the Criterium Dauphinea test that will be definitive for him.

There are 27 days left for the Tour organization to lower the flag on the first day on July 1 in Bilabo, Spain, and there is hope that Egan will be in the test.

The Dauphiné has always been the prelude race, in preparation for the cyclists who are going to take part in the Tour, so it is taken for granted that those who are there will go to the Tour, but that is not so true. If we talk about Ineos, it is one of the teams that has not believed in that option throughout history and this time it will not be the exception.

Is not fixed

In the last five years, since 2018, the British squad has had 36 riders in the Dauphiné and only 18 of them have repeated the Criterium and Tour in the same year, which indicates that the presence of Bernal and his teammates that from today pedaling in the Dauphiné does not guarantee that they will be in the best race in the world.

Of those 16, the one who has been in both competitions the most times in a single season is Michal Kwiatkowsk, who ran them in 2018, 2020 and 2021. Bernal has only been in the Dauphiné once, It was in 2020, and he also went to the Tour, to defend the 2019 title, but he withdrew on stage 17.



“That has nothing to do with it. They take it to see what condition it is in and if it is possible to win a spot on the Tour, but it is not a straitjacket,” Marino Lejarrteta, champion of the 1982 Vuelta a España, second a year later and third, told EL TIEMPO in 1991.

In 2019, when the Zipaquireño won the Tour, he was not in the Dauphiné. That year he was going to go to the Giro d’Italia, but eight days before he broke his clavicle and his plans changed. Sure, it is an option, the possibility is there, but you also have to see what work he will do in the Dauphiné. Looking at the roster, Bernal will help Martínez and Ethan Hayter to fight for the title, which he could also do on the Tour.

“He has worked for his teammates, he has been able to do his races, but going to the Dauphiné is not a guarantee to be in the other competition, in which, clearly, much more competitiveness and arrests are needed, it is three weeks”, Lejarreta pointed out.

Egan Bernal is playing his first trip to the Tour in the test from this Sunday. No World Tour team can afford to take a rider to the Tour to test, especially Ineos, who has just lost the Giro with Geraitn Thomas and needs results.

Bernal is playing his first trip to the Tour in the Dauphiné, he will have to respond to the demands of his sports directors and fulfill the tasks assigned to him, the same ones he would have on the Tour, if he classified in the team.

