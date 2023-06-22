Thursday, June 22, 2023
Egan Bernal, "to the Tour de France except for unforeseen events": news excites the cyclist

June 22, 2023
Egan Bernal.

Egan Bernal.

From Europe they take it for granted that the Colombian will return to the great race that he already knew how to win.

Egan Bernal is close to being confirmed as one of the members of the Ineos team to take part in the next edition of the Tour de Francewhich will start on July 1 in Bilbao (Spain).

Bernal has not competed in that test since 2020, when he defended the title he won a year earlier. This time he withdrew due to back pain.

According to the Italian sports newspaper ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, Bernal is ready to take part in the test with the British group.

(Video: the controversial play that could change the final between Millonarios and Nacional).

Egan Bernal, headed for the Tour de France

Daniel Martínez (left) and Egan Bernal.

“The return to a great Tour for Egan Bernal is approaching, who, barring unforeseen events, as La Gazzetta knows, will be included in the Ineos team for the Tour de France”indicates the information of the Italian medium.

The Cundinamarqués cyclist finished 12th overall in the Critérium Dauphiné, which opened the doors for him to be one of those selected to go on the Tour.

Bernal has had a good season. He was eighth overall in the Tour of Romandie and the Tour of Hungary, results that would give him the option of going to France.

Bernal gave samples of the option of going to the Tour, because in recent days he uploaded a photo to his social networks, while recognizing the 22-kilometer time trial stage that will take place on July 18.

Egan Bernal has not contested a three-week race since 2021: That year he won the Giro d’Italia and was sixth in the Tour of Spain.

SPORTS

