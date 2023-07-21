Friday, July 21, 2023
Egan Bernal: this is the reason why he “got off” from the Cycling World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 21, 2023
in Sports
Egan Bernal: this is the reason why he "got off" from the Cycling World Cup

Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal

Photo:

Efe and Tour de France

Egan Bernal

The Colombian rejected the option to go.

Everything indicates that Egan Bernal (Ineos) will end andthe Tour de France andnext sunday in Paris and world cycling looks at the world championships of the discipline

This contest will be held in Glasgow between August 5 and 13, 2023, under the organization of the International Cycling Union.
(Nairo Quintana lands his followers on possible going to the Vuelta a España)

‘I’m not going’

Colombia, and its coach, Carlos Mario Jaramilloalready has a list ready for the call and in it was Egan Bernal.

However, the 2019 Tour de France champion ‘thumbs down’ to a possible call by the Colombian Cycling Federation.

“Yes they called me, but I said no. The truth is that it is a route that does not suit me and I prefer not to go, ”Bernal told Espn.

And he added: “It is a route in which the mountains will be minimal, it does not suit my conditions. There is a lot of curve, a lot of flat and I said no”.

Bernal will rest for a few days after the Tour and will possibly focus on the Italian classics at the end of the season.

(Former referee Lorenzo López turns on the fan: soccer, drug trafficking and threats)
(Lewis Hamilton is upset with Shakira and makes a tough decision: “He asked her not to come down”)

Sports

