Egan Bernal: this is the reason why he “got off” from the Cycling World Cup

Egan Bernal
Efe and Tour de France
Egan Bernal
The Colombian rejected the option to go.
Everything indicates that Egan Bernal (Ineos) will end andthe Tour de France andnext sunday in Paris and world cycling looks at the world championships of the discipline
This contest will be held in Glasgow between August 5 and 13, 2023, under the organization of the International Cycling Union.
‘I’m not going’
Colombia, and its coach, Carlos Mario Jaramilloalready has a list ready for the call and in it was Egan Bernal.
However, the 2019 Tour de France champion ‘thumbs down’ to a possible call by the Colombian Cycling Federation.
“Yes they called me, but I said no. The truth is that it is a route that does not suit me and I prefer not to go, ”Bernal told Espn.
And he added: “It is a route in which the mountains will be minimal, it does not suit my conditions. There is a lot of curve, a lot of flat and I said no”.
Bernal will rest for a few days after the Tour and will possibly focus on the Italian classics at the end of the season.
